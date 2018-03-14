

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is losing on Wednesday after four straight days of gains, tracking the weak cues overnight from Wall Street following the ouster of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and on a stronger yen. News that the U.S. may impose up to $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods also weighed on the market.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 204.67 points or 0.93 percent to 21,763.43, off a low of 21,758.11 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly weak on a stronger yen. Sony is rising 0.4 percent, while Canon and Panasonic are declining almost 1 percent each and Mitsubishi Electric is losing more than 1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is down 0.2 percent and Honda is losing 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining more than than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by 0.2 percent after crude oil prices extended losses overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Toyobo Co. is advancing almost 2 percent, Daiichi Sankyo is adding more than 1 percent and Taiheiyo Cement is rising 1 percent.



On the flip side, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding is losing almost 3 percent, while Toho Co., Seiko Epson and Chiyoda Corp. are down more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Cabinet Office said that the value of core machine orders in Japan jumped a seasonally adjusted 8.2 percent on month in January, coming in at 872.3 billion yen. The headline figure topped expectations for an increase of 5.2 percent following the upwardly revised 9.3 percent contraction in December.



The Bank of Japan will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on January 22 and 23. At the meeting, the bank voted to hold its target of raising the amount of outstanding JGB holdings at an annual pace of about 80 trillion yen and also decided to hold the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 106 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday amid renewed geopolitical concerns after President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Labor Department showing a modest increase in consumer prices in the month of February.



The Dow slid 171.58 points or 0.7 percent to 25,007.03, the Nasdaq tumbled 77.31 points or 1 percent to 7,511.01 and the S&P 500 dropped 17.71 points or 0.6 percent to 2,765.31.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index slumped 1.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled 1.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index dropped 0.6 percent.



Crude oil futures were lower Tuesday amid expectations that U.S. oil inventories rose for a third week in a row. WTI crude for April delivery fell $0.65 or 1.1 percent to close at $60.71 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



