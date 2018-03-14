

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) corporate treasurer and vice president of finance has left the electric-car maker, Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter.



Susan Repo, who had worked at Tesla for about five years, left to become the chief financial officer of another company. Her departure follows Tesla's disclosure last week that Chief Accounting Officer Eric Branderiz had left for personal reasons. Lyft Inc. also hired away Jon McNeill, former president of global sales and service, to become chief operating officer of the ride-hailing company in February.



