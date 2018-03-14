Ambrosus and Gvanga are Guarding Consumers' Health

ZUG, Switzerland, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Online advertising platform and marketplace Gvanga now accepts Amber (AMB) for products supplied by farmers whose products' quality is recorded on Ambrosus. Amber provides the utility of verifying the existence of data pertaining to the quality of products. The marketplace only permits verified farmers to accept Amber and the tokens are released only after the relevant data confirming the quality is supplied. Amber can later be used to gain utility offered by Ambrosus Ecosystem.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647551/Ambrosus_Logo.jpg )



"Bio", "Eco", "Natur" - what really hides behind these eye-catching labels? Is it possible to stay afloat in the sea of marketing information? Can a regular customer bypass all the traps of dishonest sellers? Experience has shown that most of clients distrust nice speeches and prefer verifying the information of eco-safety on their own. But it's not that easy. And that's where the customer support by the joint projects of two rapidly developing IT-companies AMBROSUS and GVANGA steps in.

Ambrosus is a Swiss start-up aimed at modification of supply chains and provision of their transparency, safety and control. It's ensured by the eco-system's implementation, combining block chain technologies, high-end sensor designs and information databases integrated in the system of "smart" contracts and Amber tokens (AMB) related to them. The system uses the series of bio-sensors plugged in to the Internet that track down all the stages of supply chains focusing primarily on foodstuff and pharmaceuticals. It helps to guarantee their quality and safety.

Gvanga.com is an international advertising platform and marketplace where buyers and sellers from different parts of the world can easily connect with each other. Gvanga provides a wide range of interactive features and tools designed to help users buy or sell any kind of products, real estate or cars, offer services, find a job or establish a partnership with manufacturers, direct distributors, wholesalers and other business partners from around the Globe. As of today, the portal audience has hundreds of thousands of users speaking 7 languages from over 140 countries and keeps growing.

Certified goods always enjoy greater trust and demand of the consumers. Based on that bonus program from Ambrosus presupposes real-time transfer of additional information about quality certificates. It's mutually beneficial for both parties of transactions concluded between Gvanga users. On the one hand it demonstrates to clients that all the quality standards of the product involved in the transaction are met and are in line with those declared. On the other hand it encourages genuine sellers (suppliers) by charging them bonuses as Amber tokens for realization of certified goods. It substantially decreases the risk of uncertainty and fraud. Thus the wheel of fortune of virtual trading platform always faces the bonus program's participants. And even if buying a pig in a poke is your deliberate choice you will know exactly where/when/what it is made of and what the pig's vet certificate states. To top it all you'll spend zero cents and time on it.

Confirmation of conformity is initiated by a seller voluntarily. When this happens the papers of both voluntary and mandatory certification (for example ISO, TR TS, GOST R, etc.) can be provided. It results in ensuring greater transparency for concluded deals and more personalization of an object. This is particularly relevant for the types of products related to an increased risk to the health and safety of people. It is particularly true for foodstuff. That's why Ambrosus bonus program is mainly represented in agrarian complex.