Tissue World Miami to Be the First International Trade Show at Newly Renovated Miami Beach Convention Center March 21-23

Eighty countries to be represented at North America's leading tissue industry event

MIAMI, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In just a few days, over 2,000 industry professionals from 80 countries will gather for Tissue World Miami, March 21-23, at the newly renovated Miami Beach Convention Center.

Attendees range from tissue manufacturers, jumbo roll suppliers, converters, retailers, agents and distributors. More than 200 exhibiting companies, all suppliers to the tissue industry, are to showcase the latest products, techniques and solutions in the sold-out 125,000-square-foot exhibition.

"With the worldwide tissue business expected to yield continuous growth of 3.5 percent over the next few years, Tissue World's conference sessions provide invaluable insights into global trade and consumer trends, and sourcing and supply-chain shifts," said Agnes Gehot, deputy event director for Tissue World. "And the exhibition offers attendees a chance to see the latest technological innovations, such as recent achievements in TAD technology, live on the trade show floor."

More than 200 senior decision makers and technical specialists have registered for the three-day conference, themed "When Best in Class Isn't Good Enough: Identifying Hidden Dynamics to Optimize Business Performance."

Principal Tissue World Sponsors:

Stax Technologies-- Registration Area Sponsor

Voith GmbH & Co.-- Gala Dinner Sponsor

Trebor USA Corp. -- Visitor Bag Sponsor

BTG Group-- Lanyard Sponsor

ABOUT TISSUE WORLD

Tissue World Miami is part of the Tissue World international tissue industry event portfolio, established in 1993. The portfolio includes trade shows and conferences serving the tissue industry in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia. Tissue World publishes Tissue World magazine, the independent news resource for the global tissue business. Tissue World Miami is organized by UBM Exhibition Singapore Pte Ltd., a unit of UBM plc (LON: UBM).

ABOUT UBM PLC

UBM plc is the largest pure-play B2B Events organizer in the world. At our events people build relationships, close deals and grow their businesses.Our 3,750-plus people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors-- from fashion to pharmaceutical ingredients.These global networks, skilled, passionate people and market-leading events provide exciting opportunities for business people to achieve their ambitions.

