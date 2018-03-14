Osaka, Japan, Mar 14, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Trillium Secure, Inc., known for its disruptive automotive IoT cybersecurity technology and highly innovative 'SecureIoT' Cyber Security as a Service (C-SaaS) platform, has come out on top in a technology startup competition, being crowned 'Middleweight Champion' at the 'Get in the Ring' event held in Osaka, Japan. Get in the Ring is a startup competition created by the Get in the Ring Foundation."Confidence, clarity and potential for societal impact made Trillium the winner tonight. They were quick on their feet with compelling answers to every question and I really think what Trillium is doing will impact the future of mobility," said Oscar Kneppers, Get in the Ring Osaka Judge.'Get in the Ring' events are pitch battles structured similarly to boxing matches, where startups verbally battle head-to-head in front of judges and fans in a competition for mindshare. Two categories were up for grabs at the Osaka event: The 'Lightweight Division' for companies with a maximum valuation of EU500,000 and the 'Middleweight Division' for those valued at more than EU500,000."We are humbled and encouraged by being named 'Middleweight Champion' of the Japan competition. Trillium Secure technologies offer fleet owners 3 times the Connected Services capabilities at 1/3 the cost they pay today. It's hard to beat such a positively disruptive value proposition." said David Uze, Trillium CEO.By winning in Japan over hundreds of competitors, Trillium moves on to the prestigious 'Get in the Ring Global Meetup' in Portugal, where winners from 150 global events will gather to compete as well as connect with an exclusive group of invitation-only government officials, innovation professionals and investors.About Trillium Secure, Inc.Trillium Secure provides a platform for hardening vehicles against cyber attacks, and securely harvesting data from vehicles & fleets, then safely aggregating that data for multiple layers of downstream subscription value-add services like vehicle security as a service, digital forensics, UBI, preventative / proactive maintenance, telematics, car sharing and other services. The company operates design centers & fleet security operation sites in Silicon Valley, Detroit, Brno, Ho Chi Min City and Tokyo. For further information, please visit www.trilliumcyber.com.Trillium Secure, Inc. products and services are marketed under the Trillium, SecureIoT, SecureCAR, SecureIXS, SecureOTA and SecureSKYE trademarks.For Media Enquiries, please contact Adrian Sossna at adrian.sossna@trilliumcyber.com.Source: Trillium Secure, Inc.Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.