

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Chemical distributor Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for the financial year 2017 rose to 360.8 million euros from last year's 360.3 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 2.34 euros from 2.33 euros in the prior year.



Operating EBITDA were 836.0 million euros in the reporting period, a year-on-year increase of 3.2% or 4.5% on a constant currency basis.



Sales were 11.74 billion euros in financial year 2017, a year-on-year increase of 11.9% or 13.1% on a constant currency basis.



The Board of Management and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 1.10 euros per share (2016: 1.05 EUR) at the General Shareholders' Meeting on June 20, 2018.



Brenntag expects to see growth in its key performance indicators operating gross profit and operating EBITDA in financial year 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX