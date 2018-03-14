

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish fashion retailer Industria de Diseño Textil SA (IDEXF.PK) or Inditex reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 net profit totaled 3.37 billion euros, a growth of 7% from last year.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT grew 7 percent to 4.31 billion euros, and EBITDA increased 4% to 5.3 billion euros.



Inditex Group's net sales rose 9% to 25.34 billion euros from 23.31 billion euros a year ago, underpinned by growth in all of the geographic regions. In local currencies, sales growth was 10%.



Like-for-like sales grew 5%, with all geographies and all brands delivering growth by this measure.



The revenue from online sales increased 41% to account for 10% of the Group total.



Further, the company said its Board of Directors plans to submit a motion to increase the dividend by 10.3% to 0.75 euro per share at the Annual General Meeting.



Regarding the current trading, the company said store sales increased by 9% in local currencies between February 1 and March 11.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX