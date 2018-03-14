

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK), a supplier of fragrances, flavorings and cosmetic active ingredients, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 net income increased 1.8% from last year to 270.3 million euros. Earnings per share improved to 2.08 euros from prior year's normalized earnings of 2.05 per share.



EBITDA grew 1% year-over-year to 630.3 million euros. EBITDA margin was 21%, compared to 21.5% last year.



Sales for the year increased 3.2% to 3 billion euros from 2.90 billion euros a year ago. Excluding portfolio and currency effects, organic sales growth was 6.3 %.



Symrise said it profited especially from the dynamic performance of the Flavor and Nutrition segments and strong demand in the EAME and Latin America regions.



Further, the company said its Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increase in the dividend to 0.88 euro per share from 0.85 euro per share last year at the Annual General Meeting on May 16.



Looking ahead, the company noted that after a dynamic start in the first quarter, it is confident for the further development in the fiscal year 2018.



Symrise intends to maintain its strong profitability, and is therefore targeting an EBITDA margin of around 20%.



Symrise also reaffirmed its objectives set for the end of the fiscal year 2020: a compound annual growth rate of 5-7 % and an EBITDA margin in the range of 19-22%.



