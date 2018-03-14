Selecta Group B.V. ("Selecta"), a European leader in unattended self-serve coffee and convenience food, today announced that Hugues Rougier will resign from his role as Chief Financial Officer at his own request to pursue other opportunities outside of Selecta. The Board and Mr. Rougier have agreed that this change will come into effect on March 31, 2018.

Following this, Selecta is delighted to announce that Gabriel Pirona will succeed Hugues Rougier and will commence his role as the new CFO on April 1, 2018. Mr. Pirona is a multi-lingual senior finance leader, who has worked as CFO at Photo-Me, a UK publicly listed company, during the past three years. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering business transformation and creating value through growth. He furthermore has significant experience in M&A and a strong commercial background in businesses that demonstrate many similarities with Selecta.

David Flochel, CEO of Selecta, said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Management, I want to thank Hugues for his significant contributions to Selecta, particularly during the last year of transforming the company."

David Hamill, Executive Chairman of Selecta, said: "We are pleased to welcome Gabriel Pirona to Selecta. I'm sure that his experience and capabilities will strongly contribute to the growth journey that we are on."

Headquartered in Switzerland since 1957, Selecta is a European leader in unattended self-serve coffee and convenience food, operating in 16 European countries. An annual turnover of EUR 1.5 billion is a testament to the passion and dedication of more than 9,000 highly skilled Selecta employees, providing great quality coffee brands and convenient food and beverages concepts for the workplace, on-the-go as well as hotels, restaurants and cafes ("HoReCa"). For further information, please visit www.selecta.com.

