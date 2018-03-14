GEP Is Leader In Cloud Procure-To-Pay (P2P) Software, Says New IDC Technology Assessment Report

- GEP honored for outstanding procure-to-pay capabilities of SMART by GEP, its cloud-native, unified source-to-pay procurement platform, in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Procure-to-Pay Applications 2018 Report

- Among other key findings, the report notes that "by unifying source-to-contract processes with procure-to-pay workflows, SMART by GEP eliminates the biggest barriers to procurement success and savings delivery, namely the disconnect between the strategic procurement activity and the day-to-day purchasing activity."

- SMART by GEP is the industry's leading cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform

CLARK, New Jersey, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that IDC named GEP a leader in its new report, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Procure-to-Pay Applications 2018 Vendor Assessment.

According to IDC, "SMART by GEP is unique as it is a cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform designed for large, complex procurement operations. SMART by GEP provides a single source of intelligence through the procure-to-pay process with no duplication of data and with optimal visibility for the C-suite, category managers, procurement pros, business users, and suppliers alike."

"SMART by GEP ties the procure-to-pay components together, allowing individuals to utilize what is needed with little to no customization," the report continued. "References noted that the product does what it should, making the user experience one of completeness."

SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-pay functionality in one user-friendly, cloud-native platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related functionalities.

"SMART by GEP provides automation of the source-to-pay process, providing automated contract creation from supplier proposal and catalog, or order creation from contract execution," IDC noted in the report. "The entire platform is built to deliver complete end-to-end visibility through intuitive dashboards and powerful analytics reporting and is designed to integrate with key legacy systems."

Intuitive design, stunning visual appeal, intelligent interfaces, the ability to move fluidly and naturally from task to task, the flexibility to work on any platform and any device, drives adoption. And adoption drives compliance and cost savings.

"SMART by GEP is a thoughtfully conceived, beautifully designed 'consumerized' digital work environment, precision-engineered for sourcing and procurement professionals," said Al Girardi, vice president of marketing and analyst relations at GEP. "They love it and that boosts their productivity enormously."

SMART by GEP is easy to set up, deploy and use, with no extensive training required. SMART by GEP is platform agnostic (it works with SAP, Oracle or any other major ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

Cloud-native SMART by GEP, purpose-built on a single code base for optimum performance on cloud, is also native to touch and mobile technologies, enabling users to work anywhere, any time, on any device.

SMART by GEP leverages cloud economics to deliver a solution that easily handles the heaviest processing requirements of GEP's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs.

The report excerpt is available for download and review at www.smartbygep.com/idcp2p.

