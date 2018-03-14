Beter Bed Holding NV: Publication of 2017 annual report and announcement of the AGM of Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding N.V. is publishing its annual report for the financial year 2017 today on its website www.annualreportbeterbedholding.com (http://www.annualreportbeterbedholding.com/). Both a PDF and an Eco version are available on this website.

The Annual General Meeting of Beter Bed Holding N.V. will take place on Thursday, 26 April 2018 at 14.00 hours CET at the Van der Valk Hotel, Rondweg 2 in Uden (The Netherlands).

The agenda for the AGM and the notice are available on www.beterbedholding.com (http://www.beterbedholding.com/).

Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that strives to offer its customers a comfortable and healthy night's rest every night at an affordable price. The retail formats ensure products of good quality, offer customers the best advice and always the best possible deal. Beter Bed Holding is also active as a wholesaler of branded products in the bedroom furnishing sector via its subsidiary DBC International (M line). The total number of stores is 1,188. In 2017, the company achieved revenue of € 416.4 million and an EBITDA of € 27.5 million.



Bart Koops

Chief Financial Officer

+31 (0)413 338819

+31 (0)6 46761405

bart.koops@beterbed.nl (mailto:bart.koops@beterbed.nl)

