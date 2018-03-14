Lars-Åke Norling joins Kinnevik as Investment Director and sector head TMT

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that Lars-Åke Norling will join Kinnevik as Investment Director and Sector Head TMT with effect from 1 September 2018.

Lars-Åke Norling has more than 20 years' experience from management positions in the TMT sector in the Nordics and in emerging markets. Most recently he was the CEO of Total Access Communications (dtac) in Thailand where he executed a digital transformation and led a turnaround of the financial performance. He has also been EVP for Developed Asia for Telenor as well as CEO of Digi Telecommunications Malaysia and CEO of Telenor Sweden. Lars-Åke holds an MBA from Gothenburg School of Economics, an MSc in Engineering Physics from Uppsala University and an MSc in Systems Engineering from Case Western Reserve University, USA.

Kinnevik CEO Georgi Ganev commented:

"I am very pleased that Lars-Åke will join Kinnevik as Investment Director and lead of our TMT vertical, one of Kinnevik's core sectors. With a proven track record of value creation and operational excellence, and a solid understanding of how to drive profitable consumer engagement in the industry in Sweden as well as in emerging markets, all Kinnevik's TMT assets will stand to benefit from his experience. In addition, with a passion for building digital brands with focus on innovation, I also expect Lars-Åke to add significant value to all our portfolio companies."

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com/) or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50

Email press@kinnevik.com (mailto:press@kinnevik.com)

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Press release (http://hugin.info/1114/R/2176022/839428.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kinnevik via Globenewswire

