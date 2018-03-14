

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - SGL Group (SGLFF.PK) reported that its result from continuing operations for the fiscal year 2017 was negative 16.2 million euros and 0.13 euros per share, compared to negative 36.0 million euros and 0.38 euros per share last year. For 2018, the SDAX company is forecasting a sales growth of approximately 10%. Group EBIT should slightly outpace sales growth and consolidated net result from continuing operations should improve further to reach a black zero.



SGL Group's consolidated net result came to 138.9 million euros in 2017, compared to negative 111.7 million euros in the prior year.



Consolidated EBIT from continuing operations before non-recurring items rose sharply to 40.1 million euros from 20.7 million euros in the prior year. The positive development was attributable to both business units, but above all GMS. Moreover, completion of the sale of the former Performance Products business unit significantly improved the balance sheet structure.



SGL Group's sales from continuing operations in the fiscal year 2017 rose by 11.7% to 860.1 million euros from 769.8 million euros last year.



SGL Group anticipates consolidated sales revenue to increase by approximately 10% in 2018, which, adjusted for structural and currency changes, corresponds to growth in the mid-to-high-single-digit percentage range. Group EBIT (before non-recurring items and purchase price allocations) should slightly outpace sales growth, driven by the positive effects of a noticeable increase in volume demand, the additional contribution to earnings resulting from the full consolidation of the former joint venture SGL ACF, and cost savings, partially offset by higher personnel expenses and raw material prices as well as less favorable exchange rates compared to the previous year.



Following the loss of 16 million euros in 2017, the consolidated net result from continuing operations should improve further in 2018 to reach a black zero. This is due to the improved EBIT and also, in particular, to the lower interest expense as a result of the early redemption of the corporate bond on October 30, 2017 and the repayment of a convertible bond at maturity on January 25, 2018.



With the strategic realignment almost completed, SGL Group has extended its existing guidance and set itself new mid-term targets. By 2022, the Company wants its consolidated sales revenue to increase to approx.1.3 billion euros and its ROCE (EBIT before non-recurring items divided by average capital employed) to at least 11%. This means consolidated sales revenue would rise by an average of around 8.5% per year between 2017 and 2022.



The consolidated EBIT margin is to be at least 10% in 2022, with each business unit generating an EBIT margin of at least 12%. The consolidated net margin should be around 6 - 7%, while free cash flow should amount to around 5% of sales revenue. The key balance sheet ratios already achieved - equity ratio of at least 30%, leverage ratio of no more than 2.5, and gearing (ratio of net financial debt to equity) of a maximum of 0.5 - are to be maintained over the entire mid-term period. The previous mid-term targets up to 2020 - sales revenue of around 1.1 billion euros and ROCE (ratio of EBITDA before non-recurring items divided by average capital employed) of 15%, which translates into EBIT-based ROCE of around 9% - continue to apply.



