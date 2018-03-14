Repro-Med Systems Inc.: Daniel Goldberger Nominated for Election to RMS Board of Directors

CHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / The Board of Directors of Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba RMS Medical Products (OTCQX: REPR) today announced that seasoned senior executive and business leader Daniel Goldberger has been nominated to stand for election to the board at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 23, 2018, replacing Brad Sealfon.

"As part of the comprehensive strategic review announced November 22nd, in an effort to prepare the Company for anticipated growth, the Board of Directors is committed to strengthening its membership and governance. We are very pleased to nominate Dan and thank Brad for his service to the Company. We have nominated Dan to join our board because he will bring valuable expertise and a new perspective to our business," said Andy Sealfon, RMS Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "Dan has extensive executive and board experience in the healthcare industry and will be instrumental to the board in guiding our growing Company to continue to drive shareholder value."

Mr. Goldberger, 59, has over 35 years of life sciences and medical device experience, including sales, commercial scaling, supply chain and business analytics. Other areas of expertise include mergers and acquisitions, capital formation, intellectual property, product development, and turnarounds.

Mr. Goldberger has held senior leadership and board of directors positions at high growth medical technology companies including Xtant Medical Holdings, Sound Surgical Technologies LLC, Xcorporeal, and Glucon. As Chief Executive Officer of Xtant, he oversaw a tripling of sales from $30 million to $90 million over a three and one-half year period. He also guided Xtant through a period of improved profitability and substantially increased shareholder value. With Sound Surgical, he helped boost revenue from $9 million to $40 million over six years through a strategic restructuring and new product development.

Mr. Goldberger earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from M.I.T, his M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University and attended the Stanford Directors College.

Mr. Goldberger said, "I am looking forward to working with the team at RMS to further develop and oversee execution of its long-term strategy for growth and shareholder value creation. The breadth and depth of applications for RMS's products are significant and I look forward to aiding the Company in meaningfully improving quality of life for patients around the world living with chronic conditions. As the Company moves ahead with the important process of governance and leadership renewal, I will also work to encourage other well-qualified candidates to join the Board."

About RMS Medical Products

The Company manufactures medical products used for home infusions and suctioning. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, RMS Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and RMS HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in professional healthcare settings as well as at home. The Company's RES-Q-VAC® line of medical suctioning products is used by emergency medical service providers in addition to a variety of other healthcare providers.

