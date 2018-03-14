Ahtium Oyj: Decision on Ahtium's bankruptcy has become final and binding - Company will be removed from the Main List of Helsinki Stock Exchange on or about 15 March 2018

Stock Exchange Release
Bankruptcy estate of Ahtium Plc
14 March 2018
Decision on Ahtium's bankruptcy has become final and binding
Company will be removed from the Main List of Helsinki Stock Exchange on or about 15 March 2018
The decision of 6 March 2018 by the District Court of Espoo on the bankruptcy of Ahtium Plc (the "Company") has today become final and binding. The Company will be removed from the Main List maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy on or about 15 March 2018.
Enquiries
Eversheds Asianajotoimisto Oy Tel +358 10 684 1300
Jari Salminen, trustee of the bankruptcy estate
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ahtium Oyj via Globenewswire