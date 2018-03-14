Ahtium Oyj: Decision on Ahtium's bankruptcy has become final and binding - Company will be removed from the Main List of Helsinki Stock Exchange on or about 15 March 2018

Stock Exchange Release

Bankruptcy estate of Ahtium Plc

14 March 2018

Decision on Ahtium's bankruptcy has become final and binding

Company will be removed from the Main List of Helsinki Stock Exchange on or about 15 March 2018

The decision of 6 March 2018 by the District Court of Espoo on the bankruptcy of Ahtium Plc (the "Company") has today become final and binding. The Company will be removed from the Main List maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy on or about 15 March 2018.

Enquiries

Eversheds Asianajotoimisto Oy Tel +358 10 684 1300

Jari Salminen, trustee of the bankruptcy estate

