

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - adidas (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2017 net income from continuing operations rose 25.2% to 1.35 billion euros from 1.08 billion euros, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 6.63 euros compared to 5.29 euros. Excluding negative onetime tax impact, net income from continuing operations rose 32.2% to 1.43 billion euros. Excluding negative onetime tax impact, earnings per share was 7.00 euros compared to 5.29 euros. Fiscal 2017 operating profit grew 31% to 2.070 billion euros from 1.582 billion euros, prior year, representing an operating margin increase of 1.2 percentage points to 9.8%.



In 2017, adidas reported an increase in currency-neutral revenues of 16%. This development mainly reflects an 18% increase at brand adidas. Revenues at the Reebok brand grew 4%. In euro terms, sales were up 15% to 21.218 billion euros in 2017 from 18.483 billion euros, prior year.



The Executive and Supervisory Boards will recommend paying a dividend of 2.60 euros per dividend-entitled share to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2018. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the prior year dividend.



In 2018, the company expects sales to increase at a rate of around 10% on a currency-neutral basis. The company projects the operating margin to increase between 0.5 and 0.7 percentage points to a level between 10.3% and 10.5%. Net income from continuing operations is projected to increase to a level between 1.615 billion euros and 1.675 billion euros. Basic EPS from continuing operations is expected to increase at a rate between 12% and 16% compared to the prior year level of 7.05 euros, excluding the negative one-time tax impact in 2017.



The company has also upgraded its 2020 profitability target. While adidas continues to forecast currency-neutral revenues to grow between 10% and 12% on average per year between 2015 and 2020, the company now projects net income from continuing operations to grow by an average of 22% to 24% per year (previously: 20% to 22%) between 2015 and 2020. As a result, the company now expects to reach an operating margin of up to 11.5% by 2020 (previously: 11%).



