

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (CPCAF.OB, CPCAY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 loss attributable to the shareholders was HK$1.26 billion, wider than last year's loss of HK$575 million.



Loss per share was 32 HK cents, compared to loss of 14.6 HK cents last year.



Cathay Pacific Group reported an attributable profit of HK$792 million in the second half of 2017, and an attributable loss of HK$2.05 billion in the first half of 2017.



Revenue for the period grew 4.9 percent to HK$97.28 billion from HK$92.75 billion a year ago.



Passenger revenue decreased 0.8%. Capacity increased 2.8% to 150.13 billion Available seat kilometres, reflecting the introduction of new routes and increased frequencies on other routes. The load factor decreased by 0.1 percentage point, to 84.4%. Passenger revenue per ASK fell 3.5%.



The company's revenue passengers carried increased 1.4 percent to 34.82 million.



Looking ahead, the company said it believes to be on track to achieve strong and sustainable long-term performance.



