

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against its major opponents in the Asian session on Wednesday, after a raft of encouraging Chinese data on retail sales, industrial production and fixed-asset investment at the start of the year.



Official data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that China's industrial production increased at a faster-than-expected pace in the first two months of the year.



Industrial output climbed 7.2 percent in the January to February period from a year ago, faster than the 6.2 percent rise in December. That was also above the 6.6 percent increase economists had forecast.



During the first two months of 2018, retail sales surged 9.7 percent as compared to the same period of last year. In December, the rate of growth was 9.4 percent.



The statistical office also revealed that fixed asset investment grew 7.9 percent annually in the January to February period. It was forecast to increase by 7.0 percent.



That said, overnight news that the U.S. President Donald Trump had fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson kept underlying sentiment cautious. News that U.S. is seeking to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports also weighed on the markets.



The aussie recovered to 1.0740 against the kiwi, from a weekly low of 1.0703 hit at 5:30 pm ET. The aussie is seen finding resistance around the 1.10 level.



The aussie that closed Tuesday's trading at 0.7859 against the greenback climbed to 0.7879. If the aussie rises further, 0.80 is likely seen as its next resistance level.



The aussie edged up to 1.5745 against the euro, off its early low of 1.5783. The aussie is poised to find resistance around the 1.54 level.



The aussie was trading in a positive territory against the loonie with the pair trading at 1.0194. On the upside, 1.03 is seen as the next resistance level for the aussie.



The aussie reversed from its early low of 83.57 against the yen with the pair trading at 83.87. The next possible resistance for the aussie is seen around the 85.00 level.



Minutes from the Bank of Japan's January 22-23 meeting showed that members of the monetary policy board said that the country's economic growth is continuing at a satisfactory rate.



The members added that exports were on a rising trend, which was helping to fuel the recovery.



Looking ahead, German final CPI for February, Eurozone industrial production for January and employment for the fourth quarter are due in the European session.



U.S. retail sales and producer prices for February, as well as business inventories for January are scheduled for release in the New York session.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX