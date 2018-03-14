

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Morrison(Wm.)Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) reported profit before tax of 380 million pounds for the 53 weeks ended 4 February 2018 compared to 325 million pounds, previous year. Profit per share was 13.03 pence compared to 12.95 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased to 374 million pounds from 337 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 11.94 pence compared to 10.73 pence.



For the 53 weeks ended 4 February 2018, revenue increased 5.8% to 17.26 billion pounds from 16.32 billion pounds, last year. Revenue excluding fuel was 13.5 billion pounds, up 4.4%. Group like-for-like sales ex-fuel/ex-VAT was up 2.8% for the period.



The final ordinary dividend will be 4.43 pence, bringing the ordinary dividend for the full year to 6.09 pence. In addition to the final ordinary dividend, the Board is proposing a special dividend of 4.00 pence per share, taking the total dividend for the year to 10.09 pence, an increase of 85.8% on last year.



