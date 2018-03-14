

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated in February, final data from Destatis showed Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation eased to 1.4 percent in February from 1.6 percent in January. This was the third consecutive decrease and the lowest since November 2016.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.5 percent largely due to higher prices of package holidays. Destatis confirmed the provisional CPI numbers published on February 27.



Energy prices rose only 0.1 percent and had a downward effect on overall inflation. Excluding energy, inflation was 1.5 percent in February.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, which is meant for EU comparison, climbed 1.2 percent year-on-year after a 1.4 percent rise in January.



Month-on-month, the HICP climbed 0.5 percent in February. Both monthly and annual HICP rates matched the preliminary estimate.



