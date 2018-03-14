Aura Energy Limited - Price and Volume Announcement

AURA ENERGY LIMITED

("Aura' or the "Company')

Price and Volume Announcement

Aura Energy Limited(ASX:AEE / AIM:AURA), wishes to announce that following an increase in the company's share price during trading hours in Australia, Aura provided the following clarification to the Australian Stock Exchange ("ASX').

The Company does not have knowledge of specific reasons for the share price movement but wishes to make the following points:

a. The Company has continued to progress its Haggan Battery Metals initiative which will result in a separate international spin-out of the Haggan asset. This will result in a clear and separate valuation which will be attributed to Aura for that asset and with the current market enthusiasm for Battery Metals some shareholders maybe be anticipating that action.

b. As outlined in the recent quarterly report and corporate updates, the Company has continued to press the Mauritanian Department of Mines and Government for the granting of the gold exploration tenements it applied for in 2017. These tenements are very prospective and adjacent to significant gold resources and shareholders may be anticipating the granting of these licences

The Company also notes that it expects to publish its half-year results over the course of the next few days.

