

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK.L, HKMPY), a generic pharmaceutical company, reported Wednesday its fiscal 2017 loss attributable to shareholders of $843 million, compared to last year's profit of $155 million.



Basic loss per share was 351.3 cents, compared to earnings per share of 66.5 cents a year ago.



The results primarily reflected the impairment of West-Ward Columbus' intangible assets of $920 million and property plant and equipment of $164 million.



Core attributable profit was $252 million or 105.0 cents per share, compared to $276 million or 118.5 cents per share a year ago.



Reported operating loss was $747 million, compared to income of $302 million last year. Core operating profit of $386 million was down 8%.



Revenue dropped 1 percent to $1.94 billion from $1.95 billion last year. Revenues grew 1 percent at constant currency rates, despite challenging market conditions in the US.



Further, the company proposed full year dividend of 34 cents per share, up from 33 cents per share last year.



Looking ahead, the company expects Injectables revenue in 2018 to be in the range of $750 million to $800 million, as increased competition in the US is offset by new launches and continued growth in the MENA and Europe.



The company expects Generics revenues in 2018 to be in the range of $550 million to $600 million and core Generics operating margin in the low single digits before adjustments.



