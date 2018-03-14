

DENHAM (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc. (IHG.L, IHG) announced Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire a 51% stake in Regent Hotels and Resorts for $39 million in cash. IHG will have the right to acquire the remaining 49% interest in a phased manner from 2026.



IHG will acquire a 51% interest in a joint venture with Formosa International Hotels Corp. to acquire the Regent Hotels and Resorts brand and associated management contracts.



The payment will be in three tranches of $13 million, the first upon the date of completion, the second in 2021 and the third in 2024.



IHG said it will bring Regent into its brand portfolio at the top end of the luxury segment and will accelerate its growth globally, supported by IHG's powerful enterprise. IHG's intention is to grow the brand from six hotels today to over 40 hotels in key global gateway city and resort locations over the long term.



IHG also announced that following an extensive refurbishment due to commence in early 2020, InterContinental Hong Kong will become a Regent Hotel in early 2021.



