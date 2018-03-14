Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Appointment of new member of the Executive Board 14-March-2018 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI AG Regulatory Announcements Appointment of new member of the Executive Board Under LR 9.6.11(1) and LR 9.6.13 TUI AG (the "Company") announces the following board change: Ms Birgit Conix has been appointed as a member of the Company's Executive Board (executive director) on 13 March 2018 with effect from 15 July 2018. Ms Conix is the Chief Financial Officer of Telenet Group Holding NV, Brussels, Belgium, since 2013 and a non-executive director of Technicolor SA, Issy les Moulineaux, France, since 2016. No further details remain to be disclosed as required under LR 9.6.13. ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG299 Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5296 End of Announcement EQS News Service 663865 14-March-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2018 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)