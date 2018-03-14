

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential plc (PRU.L), a UK-based financial services group, said that it plans to demerge its UK & Europe business or 'M&G Prudential' from the company, resulting in two separately-listed companies with different investment characteristics and opportunities. On completion of the demerger, shareholders will hold interests in both Prudential plc and M&G Prudential. It announced sale of 12.0 billion pounds of UK annuity portfolio to Rothesay Life.



Paul Manduca, Chairman of Prudential plc, said, 'The decision to demerge M&G Prudential follows a rigorous review by the Board which considered all options, including the status quo, and concluded that it is in the best interest of the Group to operate as two separately-listed companies, able to focus on their distinct strategic priorities in their chosen geographies'.



As a standalone entity, M&G Prudential will be led by its current Chief Executive John Foley and will continue its transformation into a more capital-efficient and customer-focused business, targeting growing demand for comprehensive financial solutions. M&G Prudential remains on track to deliver its previously announced cost savings target.



M&G Prudential also announced the sale of 12.0 billion pounds of its shareholder annuity portfolio to Rothesay Life. Under the terms of the agreement, M&G Prudential has reinsured 12.0 billion pounds of liabilities to Rothesay Life, which is expected to be followed by a Part VII transfer of the portfolio by the end of 2019. The capital benefit of this transaction will be retained within the Group to support the demerger process.



Prudential plc said it will combine the exciting growth potential of its Asia, US and Africa businesses and will be led by its current Group Chief Executive Mike Wells.



Prudential plc's dividend policy will remain unchanged through the separation period. Following the demerger, Prudential plc will remain headquartered in the UK and retain its premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, its primary listing in Hong Kong, and other listings in Singapore and New York. M&G Prudential will be headquartered in the UK and hold a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange.



