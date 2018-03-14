GridGain Systems: GridGain Strengthens Management Team as Market Demand Surges

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems (https://www.gridgain.com/), provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today announced it is expanding its management team to keep pace with surging demand for its in-memory computing solutions. Tim Carley has been named managing director of EMEA and will head up sales and customer operations across the entire EMEA region. Lalit Ahuja has been named vice president of Professional Services and will lead GridGain's expanding global professional services organization.

According to Gartner's Predicts 2018: In-Memory Computing Technologies Remain Pervasive as Adoption Grows*, "By 2019, 75 percent of cloud-native application development will utilize in-memory computing or services that use in-memory computing, thus enabling mainstream developers to implement high-scale/high-performance applications" and "by 2021, at least 25 percent of large and global organizations will adopt platforms combining multiple in-memory technologies to reduce their in-memory computing infrastructure complexity." In 2017, GridGain, a clear leader in delivering in-memory computing technologies, saw sales surge by 84 percent compared to 2016 and grew the company's headcount by 73 percent.

"Initiatives related to digital transformation, omnichannel marketing, and real-time regulatory compliance are generating an insatiable demand for high performance and scalability that can be met only with a comprehensive in-memory computing platform," said Abe Kleinfeld, President and CEO of GridGain. "To meet this demand, we are expanding our operations across the organization, and we are excited to bring Lalit and Tim aboard. Their experience in growing larger organizations will be vital to our success moving forward."

Prior to joining GridGain, Tim Carley, who is based in France, spent four years at Numerix as the managing director for EMEA, where he transformed and diversified the business from a pricing analytics firm to a leading enterprise-wide risk company, leading an aggressive business strategy to accompany the development of a new risk management platform. The successful diversification strategy led to 15 major projects in just 24 months. Prior to Numerix, he was the vice president of EMEA for FRSGlobal, a Wolters Kluwer company, where he grew the risk management business by 50 percent. Carley also held a variety of positions at DataSynapse Inc., Sungard and Reuters. Carley holds a BA in International Business Studies from ESSEC BBA Paris, France.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Lalit Ahuja has a long track record of successfully influencing organizational change and defining technology strategies. Prior to joining GridGain, he was the vice president of global professional services at Akana, Inc., where he grew the professional services team by more than 250 percent while defining the company's professional services methodology and portfolio. Before Akana, Ahuja was the head of enterprise architecture & IT strategy at First American Financial Corporation, where he successfully ensured the corporate IT infrastructure was aligned with the organization's strategic business goals. Prior to that, he was the chief enterprise architect at Pacific Life. Ahuja has an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a Master of Science degree from Iowa State University.

*Gartner, "Predicts 2018: In-Memory Computing Technologies Remain Pervasive as Adoption Grows," Fabrizio Biscotti et al, 22 December 2017.

