Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar to support Suomen Satamatekniikka Oy with new service agreement for straddle carrier operations

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a Kalmar Care service agreement with Suomen Satamatekniikka, a subsidiary of Steveco, covering the maintenance and service of 16 Kalmar straddle carriers at the Port of Helsinki, Finland. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2017 fourth quarter order intake and the agreement comes into effect from the beginning of February 2018.



Steveco, a leading port operator in Finland, employs approximately 850 people and has annual revenues of close to EUR 160 million. The company operates three ports in Finland - Mussalo and Hietanen in Kotka, and Vuosaari in Helsinki - which are optimally located with regard to the main cargo routes into and out of Finland and Russia. Suomen Satamatekniikka Oy owns the cargo handling machinery used by Steveco, but also rents equipment to other clients under short-term and long-term contracts. The service agreement covers the maintenance of 16 Kalmar straddle carriers operating in the Port of Helsinki, including dedicated staff available across two shifts to support the customer.



Petteri Lautamies, Terminal Manager, Steveco: "With the rapid growth in traffic volumes at Port of Helsinki we require our fleet of Kalmar straddle carriers to be working optimally at all times. This 3-year service agreement is a natural extension of our trusted, long-term partnership with Kalmar and gives us the peace of mind of a reliable equipment fleet that is always running at its best. We appreciate Kalmar for their technical capability and customer-oriented approach."



Janne Kyröläinen, Market Area Director, Kalmar Finland: "As one of our key customers in the Nordics, we're very happy that Steveco chose Kalmar to support the growth and development of their operations. Our Kalmar Care team will make sure that customer can focus on their operations while we take care of that the needed competencies and guarantee the availability of their straddle carrier fleet. "



