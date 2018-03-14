Curetis Receives USPTO Notice of Allowance for Key Patent Covering Unyvero Technology

IP position strengthened in the U.S.

Patent supports utility of Unyvero Lysator Technology for sample preparation

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, San Diego, CA, USA, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, March 14, 2018, 03:00 am EST - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis USA Inc. and Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that it has received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for U.S. Patent Application 14/232,391 ("Apparatus and Method for a Lysis of a Sample, in Particular for an Automated and/or Controlled Lysis of a Sample") covering its Unyvero Lysator patient sample preparation technology. Patents by Curetis covering this technology have been granted in Australia, China and Japan, and patent applications are pending in Europe and Canada.

The Unyvero Lysator technology combines mechanical, enzymatic, chemical, and thermal lysis for the liquefaction of patient samples, inactivation of pathogens, and disruption of the microbial cells and allows for automated processing of any native patient sample without complex manual handling. The technology enables efficient subsequent extraction of bacterial or fungal DNA from even the most challenging patient samples for analysis with the Unyvero Application cartridges or other molecular diagnostics technologies such as next generation sequencing (NGS).

"Allowance of this key patent by the USPTO is further strengthening Curetis' global IP portfolio," said Dr. Gerd Luedke, Director Innovation, Technology & IP of Curetis. "The Unyvero Lysator technology is crucial for the release of the genetic material from pathogens for diagnostic purposes, as well as reliable deactivation of the microorganisms in the sample. The sample preparation step is vital for safe and rapid identification of pathogens and antibiotic resistance markers with high specificity and sensitivity via the Unyvero application cartridges."

"This patent underscores the unique ability of Curetis' Lysator to process very challenging and heterogeneous native patient samples. This is particularly true for tracheal aspirates analyzed with the Unyvero LRT Cartridge, our first application for the U.S. market, for which we expecting a near-term FDA clearance decision" said Dr. Achim Plum, CBO of Curetis Group. "Additionally, we have partnered with MGI, a subsidiary of Chinese BGI Group, to apply our Lysator technology in a fully automated NGS workflow that allows the processing of any type of native clinical sample and subsequent NGS-based detection of microbial pathogens and genetic markers for antibiotic resistances."

About Curetis

Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with other techniques.

To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million. Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart, Germany. Curetis collaborates with Heraeus Medical, pharmaceutical companies, and has entered into several international distribution agreements covering many countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

In 2017, Curetis established Ares Genetics GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary in Vienna, Austria. Based on the GEAR Database acquired in 2016 from Siemens and its ARES Technology Platform, Ares Genetics develops and commercializes advanced data-driven solutions for the diagnosis and therapy of infectious diseases.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com (http://www.curetis.com) and www.ares-genetics.com .

