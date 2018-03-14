SAI Global and Sandvik Recognized by 2018 Verdantix HSE Innovation Awards

SAI Global customer embeds culture of safety, accountability with real-time insights

LONDON, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --SAI Global, a leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, congratulates Sandvik Mining & Rock Technology on receiving the 2018 HSE Innovation Award administered by independent research firm, Verdantix. Accepted at the Verdantix Summit in London yesterday, the award also recognized SAI Global as Sandvik's EHS technology partner.

Sandvik Mining & Rock Technology, a leading supplier of equipment and tools, service and support for the mining industry that employs 15,000, adopted SAI Global's operational risk software in 2008 to address EHS management performance. SAI Global's operational risk management capabilities include reporting and analytics tools, which Sandvik leveraged to implement a standardized set of metrics to support monitoring of leading indicators.

"Sandvik's ambition is to 'Set the Industry Standard' in all of its activities and this includes its EHS performance," said Stuart Evans, Global EHS Vice President for Sandvik Mining & Rock Technology. "Embarking on the EHS League Table project with SAI Global helped us embed a continual improvement ethos, where ongoing tracking, monitoring and reporting drives targeted, measurable action throughout the year, rather than just at the end of the year."

Ranked as a 'Leader' by Verdantix in their 2017 Green Quadrant EHS Software, SAI Global helps organizations manage hazards and risks creating a proactive safety culture with an integrated approach that looks across the complete risk picture. This is a significant advantage for EHS teams working closely with other risk functions in their organizations.

"Sandvik and SAI Global were selected for their application of an innovative EHS technology that measurably changed behavior and ensured that EHS was no longer viewed as someone else's problem," said David Metcalfe, Verdantix CEO and chair of the Innovation Awards panel. "Leveraging SAI Global's broad risk management strengths and insights capabilities, Sandvik's EHS League Table project elevated the importance and transparency of EHS performance enterprise wide and helped to embedd a strong safety culture."

The Verdantix HSE Innovation Awards recognize the people and organizations instrumental in launching successful, innovative technologies that facilitate management of the HSE function to deliver impressive results. Award winners are selected by an independent jury of corporate HSE managers.

