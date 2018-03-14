sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

50,44 Euro		-0,50
-0,98 %
WKN: A2DPZX ISIN: GB00BD8QVH41 Ticker-Symbol: IC1G 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,26
52,08
10:25
51,36
52,18
10:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC50,44-0,98 %