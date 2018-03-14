InterContinental Hotels has agreed to buy a 51% stake in Regent Hotels and Resorts for $39m in cash, with the right to acquire the remaining 49% interest in a phased manner from 2026. The company said the deal was part of its new strategic initiatives focused on continuing to expand its footprint in the fast-growing $60bn luxury segment. The initiative is supported by the creation of a new dedicated division to further enhance IHG's capabilities in this area and will be funded by its efficiency ...

