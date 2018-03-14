Construction conglomerate Balfour Beatty said full year underlying profit from operations more than doubled to £196m from £69m as its turnaround continued. Pre-tax profits came in at £117m, a massive jump from £10m in 2016. The UK's biggest builder said average net cash was £42m against £46m net debt in 2016 with year end net cash at £335m from £173m a year earlier. The full year dividend was lifted to 3.6 pence a share, from 2016's 2.7 pence. ---- more follows ---- ...

