Polymetal International said it had agreed to sell its 50% stake in the Dolinnoye gold property in Kazakhstan to local miner Altynalmas. Polymetal's venture partner Dolfinflip is also selling its 50% stake. The pair will collect $33.5m, subject to working capital adjustments, the company added. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of this year. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...