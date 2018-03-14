

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Ltd (AIRC.L, AIRYY.PK) reported that its February passenger capacity, which was measured by available seat kilometers or 'ASK', and passenger traffic recorded a year-on-year increase of 11.8% and 10.7% respectively.



Passenger traffic for the month of February 2018 rose 10.7% to 17.27 billion revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs from last year, while passenger capacity increased 11.8 percent to 20.90 billion ASKs from the previous year.



For domestic routes, passenger capacity and passenger traffic increased by 10.2% and 9.3%, respectively, as compared to the same period last year.



For international routes, passenger capacity and passenger traffic increased by 14.3% and 12.4%, respectively, as compared to the same period last year. Passenger capacity on regional routes increased by 13.9%, and passenger traffic recorded an increase of 18.7%, as compared to the same period last year. The overall passenger load factor was 82.6%, representing a decrease of 0.8 percentage points as compared to the same period last year.



The passenger load factor for domestic and international routes decreased by 0.7 and 1.3 percentage points respectively. While the passenger load factor for regional routes increased by 3.3 percentage points.



