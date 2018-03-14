DevOps Market Size Worth $12.85 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 18.60%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalDevOps marketsize is expected to reach USD 12.85 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., registering an 18.60% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing digitization of enterprises to automate business processes, rising adoption of cloud technologies, soaring adoption of agile frameworks, and need for better collaboration between IT teams to enhance operational efficiency will drive market growth.

DevOps tools and solutions address a variety of inefficiencies faced across the software development lifecycle. DevOps help enhance collaborations between development, operations, and quality assurance teams to facilitate continuous integration, testing, and delivery of software. DevOps tools enable enterprises to automate software development and testing lifecycle by standardizing and automating the movement and deployment of code across different environments. These tools enable developers to integrate a continuous feedback loop so that they can shorten response time and continuously release software based on user feedback and usage behavior.

Organizations of all sizes are increasingly deploying DevOps tools to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, reduce time to market, deliver better quality software, and minimize costs associated with software development, delivery, and maintenance. However, issues such as lack of skilled workforce and standardized DevOps tool set or solutions are expected to challenge the industry.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Development to Operations (DevOps) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SME, Large Enterprise), By Application (IT, BFSI, Retail, Telecom), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/development-to-operations-devops-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

North America is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period, followed by Europe . Key factors contributing to regional growth are rapid adoption of digital services, advanced cloud infrastructure, and presence of major technology players

is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period, followed by . Key factors contributing to regional growth are rapid adoption of digital services, advanced cloud infrastructure, and presence of major technology players Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing market, owing to rising presence of advanced infrastructure and increasing penetration of smartphones, smart devices, and digital services in developing countries such China , India , and Japan

emerged as the fastest-growing market, owing to rising presence of advanced infrastructure and increasing penetration of smartphones, smart devices, and digital services in developing countries such , , and The large enterprises segment accounted for over 61.0% of the overall market in 2017. However, the SME segment is expected to demonstrate a high growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing number of small and medium enterprises across various regions delivering digital services

The IT application segment dominates with a share of over 36.0% in the overall market in 2017, followed by the BFSI segment.Increasing online and mobile transactions, coupled with rising demand of customers for better solutions and services, are expected to drive market growth

Key participants include IBM Corporation; CA Technologies; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Chef, Inc.; Puppet Labs, Inc.; Docker, Inc.; Clarizen, Inc.; and Microsoft Corporation.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Mega Data Center Market - Rising demand for data storage owing to the growing amount of data traffic is expected to propel the mega data center market growth.

Rising demand for data storage owing to the growing amount of data traffic is expected to propel the mega data center market growth. Enterprise Key Management Market - The global Enterprise Key Management (EKM) market size was valued at USD 760.8 million in 2016 and is presumed to gain traction over the forecast period.

The global Enterprise Key Management (EKM) market size was valued at in 2016 and is presumed to gain traction over the forecast period. Smart Agriculture/Farming Market - The global smart agriculture/farming market size was valued at USD 5.79 billion in 2016.

The global smart agriculture/farming market size was valued at in 2016. Smart Water Bottle Market - The global smart water bottle market size was valued at USD 7,000.0 thousand in 2016 and is projected to witness lucrative growth over the next eight years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global DevOps market on the basis of deployment, enterprise size, application, and region:

DevOps Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

On-premise



Cloud

DevOps Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

SME



Large Enterprise

DevOps Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

IT



BFSI



Retail



Telecom



Others

DevOps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



India





China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com