Industry Innovator David Amzallag Joins Atrinet Team as Strategic Advisor

HOD HASHARON, Israel, March 14,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Atrinet(www.atrinet.com),a software company highly experienced in network transition (network understanding, consolidation, and discovery) for legacy infrastructure and multi-vendor SDN enablement announced today that industry innovator and strategist David Amzallag has joined the company as a Special Strategic Advisor.

David brings 25 years of telecom industry experience to the high-profile startup. Until recently, David led Vodafone transformation for network virtualization, SDN and NFV for more than 40 different operators worldwide. David held previous executive roles with telecom vendors Alcatel-Lucent (now Nokia) and Amdocs, as well as BT. His distinguished career has given him unique insights into the operations and engineering of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and a practical understanding of both the challenges and opportunities for industry transformation (LinkedIn Profile).

Since leaving Vodafone, David has been working closely with a select group of top companies (operators, vendors, startups and system integrators) whose innovative approaches have great potential to dramatically influence the future of the Telecommunications Industry, each in a different technology domain.He will collaborate with Atrinet's leadership to inform and help drive the company's business and product strategies.

Atrinet's team understands the challenges that operators' teams of Operations and Engineering are facing when transforming their networks and infrastructure. Their reliable set of capabilities is based on a profound understanding of network elements and devices of the majority of the vendors in the industry. "This impressive insight (network and service understanding) is among the first steps of every transition, network rollout, and launch of a new service for both operators and enterprises," said David Amzallag. "Atrinet's journey to make legacy, closed, network devices SDN-speakers is quite unique and enables hybrid services to be open and multi-vendor - It's a real game-changer for Operations and Engineering. I'm excited to join this experienced team and help CSPs in their transitions."

"David's experience gives him a unique perspective of the end-to-end processes in large operators, vendors and system integrators. He understands that transitions require unique skills and knowledge from Operations and Engineering teams, in both legacy and new worlds; These are exactly the areas where we can bring value," noted Efi Levi, Atrinet's CEO. "David will be instrumental in helping us scale our business into the world-class product company we intend to be."

About Atrinet

Atrinet (www.atrinet.com) is a software vendor and services company specializing in Network Transitions and Multi-vendor SDN enablement. Atrinet's comprehensive suite of products and services make legacy and emerging network technologies seamlessly interact and evolve enabling Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to transform their networks to meet today's demands using NetACE/b>,a unique model-driven, DevOps-enabled, network discovery and automation framework.

Atrinet is built on many years of experience and an in-depth knowledge in legacy and emerging technologies. It has delivered complex use cases and projects including network discovery and understanding, automation, network rollouts and more, working side-by-side with CSPs' Operations and Engineering teams, vendors and system integrators.

