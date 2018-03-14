Outotec Oyj: Outotec awarded a large iron ore pelletizing plant and filter press order from India

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE MARCH 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM

Outotec awarded a large iron ore pelletizing plant and filter press order from India

Outotec has signed a contract with an Indian customer for the delivery of an iron ore pelletizing plant and filters for the expansion of their existing operations. The order value exceeds EUR 50 million and is booked in Outotec's 2018 first quarter order intake.

Outotec's scope of delivery includes basic engineering and process technology for a traveling grate pelletizing plant, key process equipment and eleven filter presses for dewatering of concentrate as well as advisory services for erection and commissioning. The new pellet plant will have efficient heat recovery, which enables energy efficient and environmentally sound operation. The plant is expected to be commissioned at the end of 2019.

"We are pleased to provide our customer with the latest pelletizing technology, which is energy-efficient and produces pellets of uniform quality at low investment and operating costs. Our technology also enables them to produce iron pellets with low emissions. Also, our filters have proven record of efficiency and reliability with more than 40 installations in India", says Kalle Härkki, head of Outotec's Metals, Energy & Water business.

