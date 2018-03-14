Outotec Oyj: Outotec awarded a large iron ore pelletizing plant and filter press order from India

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE MARCH 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM
Outotec awarded a large iron ore pelletizing plant and filter press order from India
Outotec has signed a contract with an Indian customer for the delivery of an iron ore pelletizing plant and filters for the expansion of their existing operations. The order value exceeds EUR 50 million and is booked in Outotec's 2018 first quarter order intake.
Outotec's scope of delivery includes basic engineering and process technology for a traveling grate pelletizing plant, key process equipment and eleven filter presses for dewatering of concentrate as well as advisory services for erection and commissioning. The new pellet plant will have efficient heat recovery, which enables energy efficient and environmentally sound operation. The plant is expected to be commissioned at the end of 2019.
"We are pleased to provide our customer with the latest pelletizing technology, which is energy-efficient and produces pellets of uniform quality at low investment and operating costs. Our technology also enables them to produce iron pellets with low emissions. Also, our filters have proven record of efficiency and reliability with more than 40 installations in India", says Kalle Härkki, head of Outotec's Metals, Energy & Water business.
For further information please contact:
OUTOTEC
Kalle Härkki, President - Metals, Energy & Water business unit
tel. +358 20 529 2158
Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications
tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817 198
e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com
DISTRIBUTION:
Main media
www.outotec.com
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire