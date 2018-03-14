

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Although inflation is converging towards the target over the medium term, the European Central Bank needs to see more evidence, President Mario Draghi said Wednesday.



'We still need to see further evidence that inflation dynamics are moving in the right direction,' Draghi said at a conference organized by the Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability, in Frankfurt.



The monetary policy will remain patient, persistent and prudent to guarantee the return of inflation to the target, he said.



Adjustments to monetary policy will remain predictable, and they will proceed at a measured pace, Draghi added.



The banker said there is a very clear condition to bring an end to net asset purchases. When progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation is judged to be sufficient, net purchases will come to an end, ECB chief said.



