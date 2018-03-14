Feed Yeast Market is Expected to Grow at a Significant CAGR due to Increase in Demand for Quality Animal Products by Consumers: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Feed Yeast Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Yeast is a single cell fungus. The Saccharomyces cerevisiae is a species that are generally used in the context of food and feed. Feed yeast is referred to as a by-product of fermentation industry and alcohol and is obtained by reproduction of yeast's fungi on various substrates. Color varies from light yellow to light gray. In the animal feed industry, active dry yeast is the most commonly used product as it has a high content of B vitamins, amino acids, and minerals.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Feed Yeast Market are growing focus on feed utilization and improving digestive health in animals, and rise in compound feed consumption and mass livestock production. On the other hand, factors that are restraining overall market growth are higher infrastructural investments and lack of awareness about the correct usage of yeast.

Feed Yeast Market is segmented based on type, livestock, form, and region. Types such as Yeast Derivatives, Live Yeast, and Spent Yeast classify Feed Yeast Market. The "live yeast" segment accounts for the largest market share of Feed Yeast Market and is expected to lead the overall market over the period of time; the reason being, it provides effective gut performance for livestock when compared to the others, being cost effective, and increase in livestock productivity.

Livestock such as Pet Animals, Poultry, Aquatic Animals, Swine, Ruminants, and others (Reptiles and Birds) classify Feed Yeast Market. The "poultry" segment accounts for the largest market share of Feed Yeast Market.

Access 118 page research report with TOC on "Global Feed Yeast Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-feed-yeast-2016

This could be attributed to the fact of it being exclusively used as an inexpensive feed supplement for the poultry, and the rising consumers' demand for protein rich products. On the other hand, "aquatic animals" segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR over the period of time. Forms such as Instant, Dry, and Fresh classify Feed Yeast Market.

The "fresh yeast" segment accounts for the largest market share of Feed Yeast Market and is expected to lead the overall market over the period of time. On the other hand, "instant yeast" segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come; the reason being, instant yeast is available commercially as the most active form of yeast, and does not require rehydration. Feed Yeast Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, Asia Pacific regional market accounts for the largest share of Feed Yeast Market and is expected to lead the overall market over the period of time; the reason being, several manufacturers in this region are investing in R&D activities. China, India, and Japan are the major consumers of Feed Yeast Market in this region; followed by European and North American countries. Europe stands second.

The key players of Feed Yeast Market are Leiber GmbH, Lesaffre, Biomin, Cargill, Pacific Ethanol, Lallemand, Chr. Hansen, Alltech, Diamond V Mills, Nutreco, ABF Ingredients, Angel Yeast, and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM). These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Market Segmentation:

This report studies Feed Yeast in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Nutreco N.V.

Lesaffre Group

Lallemand

Angel Yeast

Biomin GmbH

Western Yeast Co.

Santel Sante Animal

Dox-Al Inc .

. ABF Ingredients

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Alltech

Diamond V Mills

Leiber

Bio Sunkeen Co. Ltd.

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Feed Yeast in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

Live Cell Yeast Products

Spent Yeast

Dry Yeast

Yeast Derivatives

Others

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Feed Yeast in each application, can be divided into

Swine

Cattle

Poultry

Aquatic Animals

Pet Animals

Others (Birds & Reptiles)

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

•China Polyester Staple Fiber Industry

•China Sodium Sarcosinate Industry

•China Ceramic Filtering Membrane Industry

•China Propylene Glgcol Alginate Industry

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/