POS Terminals Market Worth $116.06 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 9.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The globalpoint-of-sale (POS) terminals marketsize is expected to reach USD 116.06 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Surge in demand for affordable wireless technologies and increasing demand for mobile POS terminals is anticipated to drive the overall market for POS terminals over the forecast period.

Introduction of chip-embedded payment cards and Personal Identification Number (PIN) has minimized security concerns relating to sensitive data theft, which is projected to drive the POS industry over the forecast period. Ubiquitous wireless connectivity, including Bluetooth, combined with availability of peripheral devices, card readers, scanners, mobile printers, and multiple platform support, is projected to drive demand over the forecast period.

In November 2016, the Indian government demonetized its economy by banning higher currency notes. It also launched the "Digital India" initiative in order to promote cashless economy and online transactions. Such changes have significantly boosted demand for POS terminals in India. Indian banks are trying to gain advantage of this demonetization by deploying large number of POS terminals in the market and providing schemes and discounts to customers in order to promote use of POS for transactions. Indian banks have surpassed the target of 1 million POS terminals post demonetization, thus supporting market growth.

There is a significant surge in demand for mPOS terminals owing to their portability and lower cost, which decreases retailers' cost of operation and provides better reliability. These systems are now available in ultra-portable forms as well, wherein POS terminals of the size of a credit card are available in the market. Moreover, rapidly gaining popularity among end users who use their existing tablet/system as POS terminals through specialized software for their business is anticipated to fuel demand over the forecast period. These software help reduce operational cost of retailers by eliminating need to install separate hardware systems and fulfilling all the necessary needs of retailers from a POS terminal.

Cloud-based POS terminals are gaining traction mainly due to easy operation and data security that these terminals offer. Many companies are developing SaaS-based systems such as Toast, Touchbistro, and Springboard Retail in order to provide better user interface and functionality to end users.

These terminals have a range of applications, including inventory management, printing bills, payments, and carrying out loyalty programs, thus leading to increasing adoption across various end-use verticals. They offer efficient flow control, coupled with customer satisfaction, which is expected to favorably impact consumption.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Analysis Report By Product (Fixed, Mobile), By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Service, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/point-of-sale-pos-terminals-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global POS terminals market accounted for USD 47.95 billion in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2017 to 2025

in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2017 to 2025 Fixed POS emerged as the largest product segment in 2016 whereas mobile POS systems are projected to register a higher growth rate over the forecast period

The POS terminals services segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2017 and 2025

North America held the largest share in the POS terminals market in 2016. On the other hand, government initiatives in countries such as India are expected to boost the market in Asia Pacific

held the largest share in the POS terminals market in 2016. On the other hand, government initiatives in countries such as are expected to boost the market in Key players in the market include VeriFone Systems Inc.; Cisco Systems Inc.; Ingenico Group; and Hewlett-Packard Inc.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Mobile Network Optimization Market - The Global mobile network optimization (MNO) market is expected to show a high growth on account of growing mobile cellular traffic.

The Global mobile network optimization (MNO) market is expected to show a high growth on account of growing mobile cellular traffic. Hybrid Fiber Optic Connectors Market - The global hybrid fiber optic connector market in terms of size was valued at, USD 550.0 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,067.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2025.

The global hybrid fiber optic connector market in terms of size was valued at, in 2016 and is projected to reach by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2025. Wireless Mesh Network Market - The global Wireless Mesh Network (WMN) market size was estimated at USD 5,281.6 million in 2016.

The global Wireless Mesh Network (WMN) market size was estimated at in 2016. Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market - The global data center rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market size was valued at USD 1.22 billion in 2016.

Grand View Research has segmented the global POS terminals market on the basis product, component, deployment, service, application, and region:

POS Terminals Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Fixed



Mobile

POS Terminals Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Hardware



Software



Services

POS Terminals Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Cloud



On-premise

POS Terminals Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Managed Services



Repair and Maintenance services



Professional Services

POS Terminals Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Restaurants



Hospitality



Healthcare



Retail



Warehouse



Entertainment



Others

Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com