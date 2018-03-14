

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 13-March-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,748,223.29 12.2206



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2008585 USD 34,536,683.68 17.1945



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 135152 USD 2,893,961.11 21.4126



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 13/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,912,552.72 19.9126



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 13/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,443,479.46 10.887



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6650000 USD 72,717,226.49 10.9349



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 47,153,135.40 12.6416



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 420,877.30 14.0246



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,178,440.98 16.4587



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 16,337,765.93 16.6542



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 13/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,099,710.82 11.07



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 13/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 54,522,613.06 17.3088



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 46,955,232.49 19.1654



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 13/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3242725 EUR 57,880,809.27 17.8494



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 686000 EUR 10,388,543.35 15.1436



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 13/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 270000 EUR 4,181,628.15 15.4875



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 332000 EUR 5,593,658.93 16.8484



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,338,582.56 18.5914



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,635,323.50 16.4958



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 13/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 16,191,377.18 10.5139



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 13/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,293,858.99 18.4811



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 13/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,219,136.61 20.9353



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,781,839.56 21.4508



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 13/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,457,855.05 18.4419



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,762,879.46 18.4412



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 13/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,799,108.06 13.4279



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,432,373.27 19.5906



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,983,421.66 16.8164



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 13/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 680010 GBP 7,690,034.24 11.3087



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 58,824,288.95 21.0387



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 13/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13737000 USD 231,208,978.12 16.8311



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,207,274.48 18.1541



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,413,583.22 5.2543



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 32,204,662.77 19.1553



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,060,064.87 16.3087



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,889,653.61 14.5358



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 416,653.42 18.4442



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 13/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 347,003.00 21.6877



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 520000 USD 11,482,825.09 22.0824



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 13/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 18,260,449.76 20.0664



