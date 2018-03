BlackRock Emerging Europe plc

LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI1426

14 March 2018

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (the "Company") announces under Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr. Neil England, who is the Chairman of the Company has been appointed as a Chairman of Augmentum Fintech plc with effect from 12 February 2018. Augmentum Fintech plc was admitted to trading in the main market of London Stock Exchange on 13 March 2018.

