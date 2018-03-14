

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth accelerated as initially estimated in January, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



The volume of industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 6.7 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 5.0 percent rise in December.



That was in line with the flash data published on March 7.



Month-on-month, industrial production advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.5 percent from December, when it rose by 1.1 percent. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.



