14.03.2018 | 10:47
Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, March 14

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/03/2018) of £63.2m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/03/2018) of £50.33m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 09/03/2018 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*245.5p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*240.15p
Ordinary share price247.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV0.61%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share100.74p
ZDP share price105.50p
Premium to NAV4.72%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 09/03/2018
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.72
2StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.54
3Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p2.09
4Randall & Quilter Investment GBp22.03
5De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p1.98
6Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p1.98
7Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary1.87
8Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.86
9Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.85
10McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p1.85
11Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.81
12DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 51.81
13BCA Marketplace Plc 1p1.78
14Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p1.75
15Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.74
16Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.51.69
17Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.67
18Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p1.64
19Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.62
20Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p1.58

© 2018 PR Newswire