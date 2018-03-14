Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, March 14
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/03/2018) of £63.2m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/03/2018) of £50.33m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 09/03/2018 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|245.5p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|240.15p
|Ordinary share price
|247.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|0.61%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|100.74p
|ZDP share price
|105.50p
|Premium to NAV
|4.72%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 09/03/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.72
|2
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.54
|3
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|2.09
|4
|Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2
|2.03
|5
|De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p
|1.98
|6
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|1.98
|7
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|1.87
|8
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.86
|9
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.85
|10
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|1.85
|11
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.81
|12
|DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 5
|1.81
|13
|BCA Marketplace Plc 1p
|1.78
|14
|Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|1.75
|15
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.74
|16
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|1.69
|17
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.67
|18
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|1.64
|19
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.62
|20
|Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.58