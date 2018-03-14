Wirecard Expands its Business in Asia and Gains Mizuho Bank as a New Customer for Acquiring and Issuing Services

MUNICH, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Wirecard will be providing acquiring and issuing services to Mizuho corporate clients within the Asia region

region Mizuho benefits from Wirecard's wide range of banking services from one hand

Wirecard, the leading specialist in digital financial technology, has gained Mizuho Bank, Ltd. ("Mizuho Bank"), one of the worldwide largest financial institutions, as its new customer. Within the cooperation, Wirecard is providing acquiring and issuing services to Mizuho Bank's corporate clients within the Asian region. Through the partnership with Wirecard, as the leading payment provider in Asia, Mizuho Bank is able to offer its Japanese customers a complete range of banking services from a single source requiring minimal administrative effort. Mizuho Bank thus benefits from Wirecard's network in Asia.

In addition to its financial and strategic services, Mizuho Bank will now be able to offer all clients value-added-solutions. For example, customers can make use of the acquiring services without opening an extra bank account. Thanks to the cooperation with Wirecard, Mizuho Bank is able to offer its customers a payment ecosystem, where all the services are bundled.

Mr Takeshi Ohashi, General Manager of Global Transaction Banking at Mizuho Bank, points out: "Our objective is to support our clients wherever they operate. Through our cooperation with Wirecard, we can offer a wider set of solutions and provide our customers with optimal value-added-services for their businesses."

"With Wirecard as our preferred partner, we are able to widen the scope of our value proposition to these clients. As such, we see great potential in the partnership and we are planning to extend it further geographically," adds Thomas Ng, Head of East Asia region, Global Transaction Banking at Mizuho Bank.

Jeffry Ho, Regional Managing Director at Wirecard, says: "It is a great pleasure for us to work with one of the largest financial institutions in the world and support them with our infrastructure and expertise. We are very familiar with the Asian market and know its characteristics through our experience. Therefore, we are able to meet the specific needs of Mizuho Bank's customers."

For more information, visit Wirecard's booth G40 at Money2020 Asia, from 13th to 15th March 2018 in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard.

About Mizuho Bank:

Mizuho Bank provides financial and strategic solutions for the increasingly diverse and sophisticated needs of clients, focusing its efforts on serving major corporations, financial institutions, individuals, public sector entities and small and medium-sized enterprises. With offices in 38 countries and regions, Mizuho Bank offers clients both localized service and the extensive reach of a global business network. Mizuho Bank is a subsidiary of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG), one of the largest financial services companies in the world, with total assets of approximately $1.7 trillion. http://www.mizuhobank.com

