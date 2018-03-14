Newline Group (Newline) today announced the establishment of its new service company, Newline Canada Insurance Limited (Newline Canada), based in Toronto. Led by James Benson, who was appointed its chief underwriting officer, Newline Canada will operate as a coverholder for Newline Syndicate 1218 at Lloyd's.

"Establishing local offices in key territories is a part of our ongoing strategy to be closer to our distribution partners and our clients," said Carl Overy, CEO of Newline Group. "Canada represents an important market for Newline and having Jim on the ground will further fuel our growth as we work to tailor products to meet clients' needs whilst providing local service."

Newline Canada will offer a suite of specialty insurance products primarily focused on small- and mid-sized clients. Initial offerings include Directors Officers Liability, Professional Indemnity, Commercial Crime and Bankers Blanket Bond.

Mr. Benson has 17 years of experience in the insurance industry. He joined Newline in 2009 and most recently served as a class underwriter for Directors Officers Liability in London.

About Newline Group

Newline Group is a market leading specialty insurance group that operates through two underwriting platforms, Newline Syndicate 1218 at Lloyd's and Newline Insurance Company Limited. From its headquarters in London, offices in Cologne, Leeds, Malaysia, Melbourne and Singapore, and presence at Lloyd's China in Shanghai, Newline underwrites international casualty and cargo business in more than 80 countries around the world. Newline Group is part of the Odyssey Group, a leading worldwide underwriter of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is wholly-owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, visit www.newlinegroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005124/en/

Contacts:

For Newline Group:

Lisa A. Strasser, 203-977-6006