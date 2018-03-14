Yiguo Group to Present at Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference

HONG KONG, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Yiguo Group's Chairman and CEO, Patrick Zhang is scheduled to present at the following investor conference in March to address the topic of "The new retail revolution - how do retailers, customers and investors stand to benefit".

Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference on Monday, March 19 at the Conrad Hotel in Hong Kong .

About Yiguo Group

Established in Shanghai in 2005, Yiguo Fresh Food is the first and the largest fresh food e-commerce retailers in China with over 10,000 employees.

In 2016, Yiguo Fresh Food became Yiguo Group with three companies: Win-Chain Supply Chain, ExFresh andYiguo New Retail.

Win-Chain Supply Chain, the partner of fresh food supply chain under Alibaba, focuses on promoting the upgrading of the fresh food industry and commodity standardization of fresh food. More than 1,500 tons of fresh food commodities are purchased from 6 continents, 39 countries and regions, 147 places of origin by Win-Chain Supply Chain every day, and more than 4,000 fresh food SKUs are supplied all year around.

ExFresh, the cold chain logistics partner of CAINIAO and the largest fresh food cold chain logistics platform in China, is devoted to building the expressway of fresh agricultural products from farm totable. At present, 24 cold chain warehouse bases are located in 15 cities in China by ExFresh to provide a complete set of fresh food cold chain logistics service of storage, quality inspection, processing, packaging, main line distribution, home delivery, system, etc for upstream agriculture, retail channel and consumers.

Yiguo new retail, the full-channel, full-scene fresh food new retail operation body, energizes B2C, O2O, supermarket, standard supermarkets, convenience stores, self-service convenience stores, self-service goods shelves in offices and various retail scenes and formats and provides fresh food category solutions. Currently, Yiguo new retail runs Tmall fresh food, Suning fresh food, Yiguo fresh food, Hami self-service cashier, Haolinju convenience store, ele.me, DingTalk and other retail terminals, more than ten types in total to provide overall fresh food solutions of commodity, logistics, quality inspection, agent operation, system, after-sale, marketing, etc for more than 50 cities and more than 20,000 terminals in China.

Yiguo Group promotes the upgrading of thefresh food industry in China and provides fresh food operation service for retail terminals with a core strategy of "creating fresh food cloud, energizing new retail". In fiscal year 2017the GMVwas approximately RMB 10 billion.