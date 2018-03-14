Blancco Technology Group Announces New Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro

New Distribution Alliance Addresses Growing Need for Enterprises to Securely Erase Data

ATLANTA and LONDON, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), the de facto standard in data erasure and mobile device diagnostics, recently signed a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc., the world's largest wholesale technology distributor. The new relationship empowers Ingram Micro and its partners to provide customers with complete data sanitization from a single platform, including a digitally signed, tamper-proof certificate to verify sensitive data has been permanently erased and cannot be recovered.

The new agreement reflects the growing need for organizations to prove compliance with strict industry regulations and standards. As a result, Ingram Micro's partners can now enable customers to mitigate security risks, provide a verifiable audit trail to comply with the growing number of data protection regulations and standards around the world, including PCI DSS, HIPAA,EU GDPR, ISO 27001 and NIST 800-53.

"Ingram Micro's partner landscape is vast and can cover every technology aspect an enterprise requires to support their information and data security processes," said Alan Bentley, President of Global Sales, Blancco Technology Group,"From focused service providers to value added resellers, our new agreement will allow Ingram Micro's ecosystem to deliver an end-to-end security solution for their customers by adding secure data erasure to their existing portfolios. This new alliance aligns perfectly with Blancco's focus on supporting enterprises at every touch point possible."

"Ingram Micro is extremely excited to be entering into this relationship with Blancco and providing a best of breed, secure data erasure solution offering to our resellers and service providers," said Donald Scott, Sr. Manager, Emerging Vendor Initiative, Advanced Solutions at Ingram Micro. "Their global leadership position in the data erasure space is a testament to their twenty years of experience and expertise of providing world class solutions to enterprise customers.By enabling our channel with the Blancco suite of products, Ingram Micro partners can fully realize the end to end security of their data lifecycle."

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco Technology Group (AIM: BLTG) is the de facto standard in data erasure and mobile device diagnostics. The Blancco Data Eraser solutions provide thousands of organizations with an absolute line of defense against costly security breaches, as well as verification of regulatory compliance through a 100% tamper-proof audit trail. Our data erasure solutions have been tested, certified, approved and recommended by 18 governing bodies around the world. No other security firm can boast this level of compliance with the most rigorous requirements set by government agencies, legal authorities and independent testing laboratories.

The Blancco Mobile Diagnostics solutions enable mobile network operators, retailers and insurers to easily, quickly and accurately identify and resolve performance issues on their customers' mobile devices. As a result, mobile service providers can spend less time dealing with technical issues and, in turn, reduce the quantity of NTF returns, save on operational costs and increase customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit our website at www.blancco.com.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the Promise of Technology'. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivalled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you Realize the Promise of Technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

