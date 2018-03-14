

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales declined for the second straight month in January, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



The value of retail sales fell 0.5 percent month-over-month in January, slower than the 0.9 percent drop in December.



Sales of non-food products declined 0.7 percent over the month, while those of food products showed no variations.



On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased 0.8 percent in January after a 0.2 percent fall in the preceding month.



In volume terms, retail sales slid 0.7 percent monthly and by 1.9 percent yearly in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX