FXCM, Inc.: FXCM Group Launches REST API and Python Wrapper; Adding to its Suite of Tools for Algo Traders

LONDON, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (http://www.fxcm.com/uk) ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services, announced today the expansion of their suite of API offerings with the launch of its REST API and Python Wrapper.

FXCM now offers FREE access to four APIs that each directly connect to FXCM's trading server. With the new FXCM REST API (https://fxcm.github.io/rest-api-docs/), users can easily integrate using popular programming languages like Python and JavaScript. Helpful to algorithmic traders, the web-based API will allow traders to retrieve historical chart data and place trades, along with real-time market data and position update information via WebSocket. The REST API also utilizes OAuth 2.0 specification via token, that way clients may experience a more secure integration.

In conjunction with the REST API launch is the FXCM Python Wrapper (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/algorithmic-trading/forex-python/). Easily integrated with Jupyter Notebook, fxcmpy is a Python package that exposes all capabilities of the REST API via different Python classes. The classes allow for a convenient, Pythonic way of interacting with FXCM's REST API on a high level without needing to take care of the lower-level technical aspects. Traders, data scientists, quants and coders can use the fxcmpy package in their algo trading strategies.

Traders can visit FXCM's page on GitHub to review documentation on all four APIs, REST API (https://fxcm.github.io/rest-api-docs/), FIX API (https://github.com/fxcm/FIXAPI), Java API (https://github.com/fxcm/JavaAPI), and a ForexConnect API (https://github.com/fxcm/ForexConnectAPI), sample codes, real case studies and more here: https://github.com/fxcm/ (https://github.com/fxcm/)

FXCM offers a suite of award-winning tools, and trading services to the FX community including premium API Services (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/algorithmic-trading/api-trading/) , Market Data (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/algorithmic-trading/market-data/), and the FXCM Apps Store (https://www.fxcmapps.com/?mboxSession=1480952620521-889998&cmp=70160000000OcdcAAC&_ga=1.181096743.1293337301.1468438579).

To learn more about FXCM's REST API or to open a live (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/open-account/) account, traders can contact an FXCM specialist at info@fxcm.co.uk (mailto:info@fxcm.co.uk) or call +44 (0)207398 4050. FXCM specialist are available 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

About FXCM:

FXCM (http://www.fxcm.com/uk) is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro (https://www.fxcmpro.com/) provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

FXCM Group (http://www.fxcm.com/uk) is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK (http://www.fxcm.com/uk)), FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (FXCM AU (https://www.fxcm.com/au/)), and all affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms under the FXCM group of companies [collectively "FXCM"].

