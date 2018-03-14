London stocks edged higher in early trade on Wednesday, recovering from losses in the previous session when investors were lumped with Trump's sacking of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Philip Hammond's spring statement, with a strong performance from Prudential lending a hand. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.2% to 7,149.86, while the pound was flat against the euro at 1.1270 and down 0.1% versus the dollar at 1.3949. Stocks ended lower on Tuesday after Trump sacked Tillerson, a move ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...